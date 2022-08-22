PSG hand out a thrashing after scoring in eight seconds at Lille

Kylian Mbappe scored the fastest Ligue 1 goal for 30 years to set champions Paris St Germain on their way to a runaway 7-1 victory at Lille on Sunday as they kept up their 100% start to the new Ligue 1 season.

Mbappe took only eight seconds to lob the ball into the Lille net after being teed up by Lionel Messi, equalling the record set in 1992 by Michel Rio for Caen against Cannes.

The France World Cup star completed a hat-trick while there were two for Neymar, one for Messi and another for flying fullback Achraf Hakimi in a devastating display of their prowess and dominance in the French league.

PSG have scored 17 goals in winning their first three games of the season and are two points above Racing Lens and Olympique de Marseille, both winners on Saturday.