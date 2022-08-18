Wolves sign midfielder Nunes from Sporting for a club record fee

Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed Portuguese international midfielder Matheus Nunes from Sporting Lisbon, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The fee was not disclosed, but Wolves stated it is a club record, with British media reporting it to be around 38 million pounds ($45.8 million).

The transfer fee would surpass the 35 million pounds Wolves paid for forward Fabio Silva in 2020.

The 23-year-old Nunes has signed a five-year contract with Wolves, with a one-year option.

He had his breakthrough in the 2020/21 season when he helped Sporting to a league and a Portuguese League Cup title.