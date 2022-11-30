Ghana may face more drama in clash with last-chance Uruguay

"They have very good strikers, lots of experience and they are a very compact, very good team," he said.

"Every game will be on edge and we have to be at our best to beat them."

"I am confident enough to know that we can win this game," he said.

Uruguay have not exited a World Cup at the group stage in 20 years and coach Alonso knows something different and something special will be required against Ghana, who have reached the last 16 in two of their three World Cup appearances.

Alonso said he had faith in his players but they would need to take risks against a team that knew Uruguay's strengths and would seek to shut them down.

"We're going to use all the weapons at our disposal," Alonso said.

"We have to let ourselves go. The team has to be relaxed and play."