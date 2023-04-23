Guardiola delighted after 'perfect' City clear FA Cup semi-final hurdle

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he was "happy and really satisfied" after his side eased past second-tier Sheffield United on Saturday to snap their losing streak in FA Cup semi-finals.

Guardiola made six changes from the team, which drew at Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday, with a Riyad Mahrez hat-trick securing City a 3-0 win and a spot in the final, where they will face either Manchester United or Brighton & Hove Albion.

"It's the fourth time in a row we are here, and the last three against Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool we could not do it," Guardiola told reporters after the win.