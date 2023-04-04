Barcelona refereeing scandal one of most serious in football, says Ceferin

"Firstly, because we have an independent disciplinary committee. And secondly, because I have not dealt with this matter in detail.

"However, I can say something. As far as I am informed, the situation is extremely serious. So serious that it is, in my opinion, one of the most serious (ones) in football since I have been involved in it."

The alleged payments of 7.3 million euros ($7.96 million) were made by Barcelona from 2001 to 2018 to firms owned by Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, then-vice president of the refereeing committee of the Spanish Football Association.

"At the level of the Spanish league, of course, the matter is out of date and cannot have competitive consequences, while the proceedings are ongoing at the level of the Spanish civil prosecutor's office," Ceferin added.

"The same applies to UEFA, nothing is time-barred here either."