No hugs from Klopp as Liverpool held by Fulham

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp was in no hurry to show affection to his players after they were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by newcomers Fulham in their opening fixture of the Premier League season on Saturday.

Liverpool had to come from behind twice to secure the draw and though they could have stolen it in stoppage time when Jordan Henderson hit the crossbar, there was little in the way of celebration from the visitors when the final whistle went.

"You can't always hug the boys - we do that usually when they deserve it," a frustrated Klopp told broadcaster BT Sport. "You start the game in a specific way which was the opposite to how we wanted to start - really, completely opposite.

"We got a point for a really bad game by my side, and now it's a question of how did it happen. I said it to my colleagues, the attitude was not right in the beginning, then we wanted to fight back but you don't find it easy anymore."