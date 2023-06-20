Chelsea sign French forward Nkunku on six-year deal

Chelsea have signed French forward Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig on a six-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old, who had 23 goals and nine assists in 36 appearances for the Bundesliga side this past season, has been capped 10 times for France and will be Chelsea's first signing under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Chelsea did not reveal the financial details of the deal, but British media said it was close to 60 million pounds ($76.69 million).