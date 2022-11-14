England at the 2022 World Cup: who is in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad?

England are looking to win their second World Cup title at the Nov 20-Dec 18 tournament in Qatar. Here's what you need to know about their squad:

How many players are England allowed to take to Qatar?

* Teams will be able to select up to 26 players for this year's World Cup after FIFA increased the maximum limit for squads by three in June, citing the unusual timing of the tournament as well as the impact of COVID-19.

* Coaches have until Nov 14 to decide on their final list of 26 players by an 1800 GMT deadline.

Who is in England's 2022 World Cup squad?

England's squad was announced on Nov 10.

* Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle United), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).

Everton goalkeeper Pickford has been Southgate's first-choice since the 2018 World Cup and started every game at last year's European Championship.

Pope's form for Newcastle appears to have nailed down his spot as Pickford's deputy, while Ramsdale's impressive performances at Arsenal have earned his inclusion in favour of Nottingham Forest loanee Dean Henderson.

* Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Coady (Everton, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Arsenal).

Southgate opted for four specialist full backs and five players who predominantly feature centrally after his options were depleted by injuries to Chelsea full backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell.