    England at the 2022 World Cup: who is in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad?

    England are looking to win their second World Cup title at the Nov 20-Dec 18 tournament in Qatar. Here's what you need to know about their squad:

    How many players are England allowed to take to Qatar?

    * Teams will be able to select up to 26 players for this year's World Cup after FIFA increased the maximum limit for squads by three in June, citing the unusual timing of the tournament as well as the impact of COVID-19.

    * Coaches have until Nov 14 to decide on their final list of 26 players by an 1800 GMT deadline.

    Who is in England's 2022 World Cup squad?

    England's squad was announced on Nov 10.

    * Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle United), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).

    Everton goalkeeper Pickford has been Southgate's first-choice since the 2018 World Cup and started every game at last year's European Championship.

    Pope's form for Newcastle appears to have nailed down his spot as Pickford's deputy, while Ramsdale's impressive performances at Arsenal have earned his inclusion in favour of Nottingham Forest loanee Dean Henderson.

    * Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Coady (Everton, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Arsenal).

    Southgate opted for four specialist full backs and five players who predominantly feature centrally after his options were depleted by injuries to Chelsea full backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell.

    Walker has overcome fitness concerns to be included while White has been rewarded for an excellent season. Southgate has kept faith in Maguire despite his poor club form that resulted in him being dropped from the United team.

    * Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham United).

    Phillips recovered in time from a shoulder injury to make the cut despite a lack of match fitness. Gallagher shone for Palace last season and put himself on Southgate's radar, earning a place despite being used sparingly at Chelsea.

    Teenager Bellingham will bring an energetic presence and an eye for opportunity while Rice provides a solid shield in front of the defence as well as a driving force through the middle of the pitch.

    * Forwards: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), James Maddison (Leicester City), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Callum Wilson (Newcastle United).

    Maddison and Wilson earned their first call-ups in three years after fine starts to the domestic season.

    Rashford also returns to the fold after finding goalscoring form this season and will accompany talisman Kane in the striking department.

    Who are the notable omissions?

    * Southgate left out several in-form players including defender Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), midfielder James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) and forwards Tammy Abraham (AS Roma) and Ivan Toney (Brentford), all of whom featured in recent squads.

    Which teams will England face in the group stage?

    England will take on Iran, Wales and the United States in Group B.

    Who was in England's squad at the 2018 World Cup?

    Twelve of the 26 players called up on Thursday were part of the squad that reached the semi-finals under Southgate in Russia, where they lost to Croatia in extra time.

    * Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke City), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley).

    Defenders: John Stones (Manchester City), Harry Maguire (Leicester City), Phil Jones (Manchester Utd), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Ashley Young (Manchester Utd), Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool).

    Midfielders: Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Jesse Lingard (Manchester Utd), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea), Fabian Delph (Manchester City).

    Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Jamie Vardy (Leicester City), Marcus Rashford (Manchester Utd), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal).

