Man United slump to Sociedad loss, Marquinhos inspires Arsenal

They were rewarded in the 59th minute when Brais Mendez converted a penalty following a handball by Lisandro Martinez.

The result left United third in Group E, behind Real Sociedad and early leaders Sheriff Tiraspol, who beat Omonia Nicosia 3-0.

Lazio top Group F after Matias Vacino's double helped them beat Feyenoord 4-2 in Rome.

Earlier, Marquinhos kicked off his Arsenal career in style as he scored one goal and set up another in the Group A opener against Zurich.

The 19-year-old Brazilian, who joined from Sao Paulo, opened the scoring and set up Eddie Nketiah for the winner after Mirling Kryeziu's equaliser with a penalty.

In the group's other match, PSV Eindhoven got off to a mediocre start as they were held 1-1 at home by Bodo/Glimt while AS Roma, who won the Europa Conference League last season, slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Ludogorets in Group C.

Real Betis claimed a 2-0 win at HJK Helsinki with a Willian Jose double in the group's other match.

A reshuffled Gunners side took an early lead when Nketiah sent the ball across for Marquinhos, who fired into the top corner at the end of a swift counter attack after 16 minutes.

The Londoners continued to dominate but the hosts weathered the storm and levelled on the stroke of halftime, Kryeziu coolly converting a penalty after Nketiah brought down Fidan Aliti.

Nketiah made up for his mistake in the 62nd minute by heading home from Marquinhos's cross to give the Premier League leaders a deserved three points.