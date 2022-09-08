Ajax sweep to four-goal triumph over Rangers

Defender Alvarez got the opening goal in the 17th minute with an easy header from a corner as the home side reaped reward for early pressure.

It continued as Ajax stroked the ball around the pitch, leaving Rangers chasing shadows with skipper Dusan Tadic at the heart of most of the enterprising attacking moves by the Dutch side.

The second goal came with a touch of fortune as Berghuis’s 32nd-minute effort was diverted into his own net by defender James Sand.

A minute later, the strength of Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus led to a superb individual goal as he collected the ball, turned and ran with intent up the flank, holding off Rangers captain James Tavernier before hitting a sumptuous left- foot drive into the corner of the net.

A mazy dribbling run by Kudus almost created another superb goal in the 65th minute but he was thwarted close to goal.

Rangers looked to pull one back with a strike from Borna Barisic in the 70th minute but it was ruled offside after a VAR check.