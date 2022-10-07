Fan dies as police fire tear gas at Argentina football match

A football fan died in Argentina and the match between Gimnasia La Plata and Boca Juniors was abandoned on Thursday after tear gas fired by police outside the venue drifted into the stadium and made it difficult for players and spectators to breathe.

The circumstances surrounding the death were unclear but Sergio Berni, security minister for Buenos Aires province, told local television that the fan died of a heart problem as he was leaving the Juan Carmelo Zerillo Stadium in La Plata.