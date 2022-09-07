Galtier praises PSG's first half, team's tenacity after Juve win

"We've had big moments in the first half and took a deserved two-goal lead and even if they had an opportunity I was very satisfied with the team's performance," Galtier told a news conference.

PSG were 2-0 up after 22 minutes after Kylian Mbappe scored a double with a superb goal from Neymar's brilliant flick over the top and a great finish after a quick combination with Achraf Hakimi.

Juve appeared on the brink of collapsing, but Mbappe failed to square the ball across to the unmarked Neymar early in the second half and the visitors reduced the arrears shortly afterwards.

"Mbappe played a great game and he is goal obsessed. Maybe he did not see Neymar, I don't know," Galtier said.

The momentum shifted but PSG hung on and also threatened to score a third.