Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal sign Portugal midfielder Neves from Wolves

The 26-year-old scored 30 goals in 253 appearances in all competitions with Wanderers.

Neves joined Wolves in 2017 when they were in the second-tier Championship, helping them reach the top flight in his first season. He was previously with Porto in Portugal.

Wolves finished seventh in their first campaign back in the Premier League to qualify for the Europa League.

"What an unbelievable journey. A big thank you to every single person I had the chance to work with, every single moment was unforgettable," a tearful Neves said in an emotional farewell video.

"To all of the players who were part of the club during the last six years, you are friends for life. The way we protected the pack was really incredible.

"I leave as a player, but I will always be a wolf. No matter what. Thank you for everything, and I will see you in the South Bank stadium, one day."

The former Wolves captain had a year left on his contract and had also been linked with a move to Barcelona for next season.

Several high-profile players have been linked with moves to Saudi Arabia in recent weeks. Al Hilal also sought to sign Lionel Messi, with the Argentine great ultimately deciding to join Major League Soccer side Inter Miami.