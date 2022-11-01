    বাংলা

    France's Pogba to miss World Cup after failing to recover from surgery

    Pogba had an operation on a damaged meniscus in September and his agent said that he would not be able to join up with France before the Nov 20-Dec 18 World Cup

    Reuters
    Published : 1 Nov 2022, 05:36 AM
    Updated : 1 Nov 2022, 05:36 AM

    France midfielder Paul Pogba will miss their World Cup title defence after failing to recover from knee surgery in time for next month's tournament in Qatar, his agent said on Monday.

    Pogba had an operation on a damaged meniscus in September but his agent said that, following a medical review, he would not be able to return to the Juventus squad or join up with France before the Nov 20-Dec 18 World Cup.

    "Following yesterday and today's medical review in Torino and Pittsburgh, it is extremely painful to inform (you that) Paul Pogba will still need recovery time from his surgery," his agent Rafaela Pimenta said.

    "For this reason, Paul will not be able to join the Juventus squad before the World Cup break nor the French national team in Qatar. If wishful thinking would change things, Paul would be playing tomorrow."

    The 29-year-old Pogba's hopes of returning to action with Juve before the World Cup were shot down early last month when manager Massimiliano Allegri said the Italian club would realistically get him back only in January.

    Pogba moved back to Juve in the close season after his contract with Manchester United expired but he has yet to feature for the Serie A club after sustaining the knee injury during their pre-season tour.

    Juve released a statement saying "in light of the recent radiological examinations... (Pogba) needs to continue his rehabilitation program."

    France had already lost Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, who was ruled out for four months after having an operation on a hamstring injury this month.

    Pogba was one of France's most influential players in their 2018 World Cup triumph, scoring in the final victory over Croatia as they won the title for the second time.

    France, who are in Group D at this year's World Cup, begin their campaign against Australia on Nov 22 before playing Denmark and Tunisia.

    RELATED STORIES
    Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Preview - Doha, Qatar - October 26, 2022 General view of signage in Doha ahead of the World Cup
    Qatar World Cup pays fans' flights and hotels for good PR
    In return these supporters have had to sign a 'code of conduct,' urging them to post favourable comments about the tournament on social media
    India's Virat Kohli in an Asia Cup cricket match in September.
    Rohit, Kohli rested, to return for Tigers series
    India will play three Twenty20 matches and three one-day internationals in New Zealand from Nov 18, with Hardik Pandya to lead the side in the T20s
    Asia Cup - India v Afghanistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - September 8, 2022 Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai walks after losing his wicket
    Zazai ruled out of T20 WC due to injury
    He will be replaced by travelling reserve Gulbadin Naib in Afghanistan's 15-player squad for the tournament in Australia
    Champions League - Group C - Inter Milan v Viktoria Plzen - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 26, 2022 Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after the match REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
    Lukaku injured again before World Cup
    He is Belgium's all-time topscorer with 68 goals in 102 appearances

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher