France's Pogba to miss World Cup after failing to recover from surgery

France midfielder Paul Pogba will miss their World Cup title defence after failing to recover from knee surgery in time for next month's tournament in Qatar, his agent said on Monday.

Pogba had an operation on a damaged meniscus in September but his agent said that, following a medical review, he would not be able to return to the Juventus squad or join up with France before the Nov 20-Dec 18 World Cup.

"Following yesterday and today's medical review in Torino and Pittsburgh, it is extremely painful to inform (you that) Paul Pogba will still need recovery time from his surgery," his agent Rafaela Pimenta said.