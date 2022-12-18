Tactical preview: Will Argentina find elusive glory or will France win back-to-back?

Argentina and France – La Albiceleste and Les Bleus – are the two teams left in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Both countries are looking to win the final and take home the top prize for the third time in their history.

Meanwhile, the narratives are already whirring. Will Lionel Messi follow in Diego Maradona’s footsteps to international glory, or will that one jewel in his crown continue to elude him? Will Kylian Mbappe power the French team to back-to-back wins in the competition, or will their depleted roster stumble at the final hurdle?

And, perhaps most importantly, how do they plan to win?

EARLY SCARE REVITALISES ARGENTINA

Since their opener loss to Saudi Arabia, Argentina have learned from their mistakes, growing stronger on their path to the final. But, for the first time, they face a well-balanced team like France that have heavyweights in all three sections of the pitch.

Argentina had planned to pass around Saudi Arabia, but the Saudis’ high defensive line saw the Albiceleste repeatedly falling into offside traps as they tried to thread through balls. A high line also enabled Saudi Arabia to congest the space between their defence and midfield line, which snuffed out Argentina’s fluid passing. Since that debacle, Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni has taken an adaptive and responsive approach to their games.

They have played a number of formations since - 4-4-2, 4-2-3-1, 4-3-1-2, and a 3-5-2 - to clinch victory in the remaining games.

Against Croatia, Argentina played a 4-4-2 formation to overload Croatia’s three-man midfield. Against the Netherlands, Argentina opted for a 3-5-2, which became a 5-3-2 out of possession to defend against the strong wing play of the Dutch. Having five at the back gave them an extra defender to double up against any attacker in their wings and forced the play towards the centre, where Argentina could press promptly and win the ball. Against Poland, Argentina tried a 4-2-3-1, with Messi in the centre of the forward line. Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez got their first start in the tournament in that match and cemented their place in the starting eleven with their performances. Scaloni has relied on them since.