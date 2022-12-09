PSG to discuss Messi contract after World Cup: club president

When asked if the 35-year-old is interested in extending his stay in Paris, Al-Khelaifi told Sky Sports, "definitely".

"He performed fantastic this season for us, he's scored a lot of goals and assists for the national team and for the club," he added.

"So what we agreed together - that after the World Cup, sit down together. But both sides - our side of the club and him - are very happy, so we will talk after the World Cup."

Another player out of contract this summer is Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, who was previously linked with a move to PSG in the close season.