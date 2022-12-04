    বাংলা

    Swiss need something special to send Portugal home: Shaqiri

    The Swiss were on the wrong end of a 4-1 thrashing in Lisbon when the sides met in the Nations League in June

    Reuters
    Published : 4 Dec 2022, 12:48 PM
    Updated : 4 Dec 2022, 12:48 PM

    Xherdan Shaqiri believes Switzerland have all the tools they need to make it to the World Cup quarter-finals, but they will need to work together if they are to beat Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the last 16 on Tuesday.

    The Swiss were on the wrong end of a 4-1 thrashing in Lisbon when the sides met in the Nations League in June before bouncing back with a 1-0 win, but none of that will matter in a knockout game, Shaqiri said.

    "For me it is gonna be totally different, because there is no friendly game, this is no Nations League, the pressure is high, and so now it's important how the players deal with this pressure," the 31-year-old told reporters on Sunday.

    "We need a special performance. Portugal to be honest, they are a good team and for me also the favourite in this game, but we know our qualities too. We will try to have a good, special performance and try to cause them a lot of problem in the game."

    Winger Shaqiri scored in Switzerland's high-pressure 3-2 win over Serbia to set up the clash with Ronaldo's Portugal, and with the focus now switching to knockout football, the stakes are even higher.

    "The key is really to have special performance from the whole team because you know, we are Switzerland, we have no Cristianos in our team," Shaqiri said with a wry smile.

    "As a team, we are always successful and this is gonna be also in this game the same. Everybody (has to) stick together. If everybody goes to the highest level of their performance, then I'm sure we have a chance to go through.

    Qatar World Cup
    FIFA World Cup 2022
    RELATED STORIES
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Japan Training - Al Sadd SC New Training Facilities 1, Doha, Qatar - December 3, 2022 Japan's Shuto Machino during training REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
    'Miraculous' Croatia ready for similar-styled Japan
    The runners-up from the last World Cup are determined to keep their reputation going against Japan
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group G - Cameroon v Brazil - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 3, 2022 Brazil's Neymar gestures after the match REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
    Neymar to play against South Korea
    Thiago Silva was asked during a news conference if Neymar would play and Tite took hold of the microphone and said "yes"
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Spain Training - Qatar University Training Site 1, Doha, Qatar - December 4, 2022 Spain's Gavi during training REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
    Spain cannot repeat same mistakes: Rodri
    Germany did Spain a favour by beating Costa Rica but Rodri admitted three difficult minutes unnecessarily complicated their own match
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - South Korea v Portugal - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - December 2, 2022 Portugal coach Fernando Santos and Cristiano Ronaldo look on REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
    Near full-strength Portugal primed for Switzerland test
    Otavia should be fully fit to play against Switzerland and Pereira was recovering well, says coach

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher