Swiss need something special to send Portugal home: Shaqiri

Xherdan Shaqiri believes Switzerland have all the tools they need to make it to the World Cup quarter-finals, but they will need to work together if they are to beat Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the last 16 on Tuesday.

The Swiss were on the wrong end of a 4-1 thrashing in Lisbon when the sides met in the Nations League in June before bouncing back with a 1-0 win, but none of that will matter in a knockout game, Shaqiri said.

"For me it is gonna be totally different, because there is no friendly game, this is no Nations League, the pressure is high, and so now it's important how the players deal with this pressure," the 31-year-old told reporters on Sunday.