Dutch exit with tactics thrown out the window and purists upset

For their obsession with tactics, the Netherlands went out of the World Cup tossing aside tradition and using route one football to fight back against Argentina in Friday's quarter-final, only to be eliminated in a penalty shootout.

Veteran coach Louis van Gaal had pricked Dutch sensibilities about the way the national team plays by changing the system ahead of the tournament in Qatar, abandoning the traditional attacking 4-3-3 approach and looking to play a pressing a game and then catch the opponent on the counter.

The 71-year-old insisted it would be the only way to World Cup glory for the Dutch and it did see them win their group and advance through to the quarter-finals, albeit in an unconvincing run.

But it fell well short on Friday as they went behind 2-0 to Argentina in the second half at the Lusail Stadium. They had offered little in terms of possession and never pinned back their opponents.