    বাংলা

    Making up for lost time: World Cup matches run longer than ever

    The four halves of World Cup matches with the most stoppage time were all on Monday

    Reuters
    Published : 22 Nov 2022, 09:38 AM
    Updated : 22 Nov 2022, 09:38 AM

    Matches at the World Cup in Qatar are running longer than at any other tournament after referees were told to account for time-wasting and delays more punctiliously. 

    The four halves of World Cup matches with the most stoppage time, since records began in 1966, were all on Monday - the second day of the tournament - including an extension of 13 minutes and eight seconds to the second half of England's 6-2 demolition of Iran. 

    The first half had even more time added on - 14 minutes and eight seconds - but much of that was caused by a head injury to Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, who was treated twice before being substituted. 

    The second halves of the United States' match against Wales and the Netherlands' encounter with Senegal both had more than 10 minutes of added time, normally a rarity in football. 

    Pierluigi Collina, FIFA's referees chief, said last week that soccer's global governing body wanted to ensure as much playing time as possible and referees had been instructed to measure stoppages accurately. 

    He said the move was "nothing new" and it was common at the World Cup in Russia in 2018 for seven, eight or nine minutes to be added to the minimum 90.

    RELATED STORIES
    Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - France Training - Al Sadd SC Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 20, 2022 France's Olivier Giroud during training REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
    Giroud starts for France against Australia
    In the absence of the injured Karim Benzema, Giroud heads the front line with Ousmane Dembele on his right and Kylian Mbappe on his left
    The playground of Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall is packed to capacity with football fans who arrived to watch the World Cup match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022.
    Argentina fans are distraught
    Football fans have arranged screening of World Cup matches around the Dhaka University campus. The locations were packed with people during the Argentina-Saudi Arabia game on Tuesday. Argentina fans’ ...
    Lewandowski misses penalty as Poland and Mexico draw 0-0
    Poland and Mexico draw
    The draw leaves Saudi Arabia as the early leaders of Group C after their shock win over Argentina
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Argentina v Saudi Arabia - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - November 22, 2022 Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni looks on
    Scaloni urges players to keep 'chin up' after loss
    He says the team will analyse their shortcomings ahead of their next Group C matches against Mexico and Poland

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher