Brazil face Swiss without Neymar but with host of young talent



Brazil will face Switzerland on Monday without their talisman Neymar, ruled out by an ankle injury suffered in their opening 2-0 win against Serbia at the World Cup on Thursday, but with a host of young talent to step in for him.

The five-time world champions will also be without ever-reliable full back Danilo who also sustained an ankle injury against the Serbians.

Their absences are a blow to Brazil's aspirations of winning a record-extending sixth World Cup, but they will be relying on their outstanding generation of new talent to see them through the match.