Spirited Wales take on Iran with knockouts in sight

After earning a crucial point in their opening World Cup match against the United States, Wales return to the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Friday knowing that a win over Iran would put them in a strong position to reach the knockouts.

Wales drew 1-1 with the United States on Monday in their first World Cup game for 64 years after captain Gareth Bale rescued the team with a late penalty.

The Welsh are tied for second place with the United States in Group B on one point, with England leading the group with three points after thrashing bottom-placed Iran 6-2 in the opening match.