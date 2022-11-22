    বাংলা

    'Let the kids play'- Iran's Queiroz vents anger over efforts to politicise players

    The Iran coach said his players had been criticised heavily and even threatened over issues that had nothing to do with football

    Reuters
    Published : 22 Nov 2022, 04:16 AM
    Updated : 22 Nov 2022, 04:16 AM

     Iran coach Carlos Queiroz vented his fury on Monday about players being dragged into a crisis at home, telling compatriots not to harass and politicise his team and to let them focus on their World Cup campaign.

    Speaking after his side's 6-2 pummelling by England in their World Cup opener, Queiroz said his players, who have a high profile at home, had been criticised heavily and even threatened over issues that had nothing to do with football.

    Team Melli have been in the spotlight in the run-up to the World Cup, with many Iranians seeking their public endorsement for one of the most sustained challenges to the legitimacy of Iran's clerical rulers since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

    Fans have accused the squad of siding with a violent state crackdown on the unrest, during which activists say more than 400 people have been killed, including dozens of minors.

    "To those who come to disturb the team with the issues that are not only about the football opinions, they're not welcome because our boys, they're just simple football boys," Queiroz told a news conference.

    "Let the kids play the game. Because this is what they're looking for. They wanted to represent the country, to represent the people, as any other national team that are here. And all the national teams, there are issues at home."

    The protests have gripped Iran since the death two months ago of young women, Mahsa Amini, after her arrest for flouting the country's strict Islamic dress code.

    Ahead of the match, no Iranian player had voiced support for the demonstrations, though the team's captain Ehsan Hajsafi, on Sunday cautiously broke their World Cup silence on the protests and said his team supported and sympathised with their people.

    But in a show of solidarity on Monday, the team declined to sing the national anthem before the match and celebrations of their two goals were muted, following similar moves by other Iranian sportsmen and women.

    The Portuguese Querioz, who led Iran to the 2018 World Cup, said he was proud of his players for the political pressure they had to deal with and urged England and upcoming Group B opponents Wales and the United States to rally behind them.

    "I hope...they are praising our players for the courage to be trying to play the game," he said.

    "Because it's not right to come to this World Cup and ask them to do things that's not their responsibility, it's not their mission.

    "They're here to for the people to honour the people, to bring pride, to bring joy to bring happiness to the people. That's the reason why they're here."

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - Wales Training - Vale Resort, Hensol, Wales, Britain - August 31, 2021 Wales' Gareth Bale during training
    Bale saves the day again as Wales make World Cup return
    The Wales captain almost single-handedly dragged his team to the finals in Qatar with all three goals in their playoff wins over Austria and Ukraine
    Wales snatch draw with US thanks to late Bale penalty
    Wales snatch draw with US
    A switch in tactics by Wales at the break to introduce target man forward Kieffer Moore changed the game and brought them back into the contest
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Argentina Press Conference - Main Media Centre, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni during the press conference
    Argentina not obliged to win World Cup: Scaloni
    They have not lifted football's most precious trophy in the last 36 years
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Brazil Training - Al Arabi SC Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 Brazil's Richarlison, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Raphinha and Lucas Paqueta during training
    Brazil will play attacking football: Raphinha
    Coach Tite has given no clues about his team selection as he prepares the favourites with Vinicius Jr yet to be guaranteed a place in the lineup

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher