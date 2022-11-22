Odds-on favourite Brazil face strong Serbia in World Cup opener

Brazil are keeping their cards close to their chest under the spotlight of being the odds-on favourites as they prepare to face Serbia in their World Cup Group G opener on Thursday.

The pressure is on as Brazil aim for a record extending sixth title with a squad loaded with talent but full of young players, with 16 of them making their World Cup debut.

A new generation of talented youngsters like Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Raphinha, Eder Militao, Bruno Guimaraes and Antony, among others, have emerged on the elite stage of European club football.