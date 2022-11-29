Cameroon keeper Onana suspended for disciplinary reasons

Cameroon's first-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana has been suspended for disciplinary reasons, the country's federation (FECAFOOT) said, after he was left out of the squad for their 3-3 draw with Serbia at the World Cup on Monday.

Onana was marked as "absent" on the team sheet, with head coach Rigobert Song saying he had to "put the team first ahead of an individual" amid reports of a falling-out over tactics. Read full story

Cameroon are third in Group G on one point and need to beat Brazil in their final group game on Friday to stand any chance of reaching the last 16.