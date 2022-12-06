Australia player unused at World Cup scores Messi's shirt

Australia midfielder Cameron Devlin did not play a minute of the World Cup but left Qatar with one of its biggest prizes after exchanging jerseys with Argentina's Lionel Messi after their round of 16 match.

Devlin, who plays for Heart of Midlothian in the Scottish top flight, swooped after the Socceroos were knocked out 2-1, with Argentine talisman Messi scoring a goal in his 1,000th match.

"I went on (to the pitch) and consoled all the boys first and then shook Messi's hand," Devlin told reporters at Sydney airport after arriving back from Qatar.