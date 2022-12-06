    বাংলা

    Australia player unused at World Cup scores Messi's shirt

    Video shared online shows the shirtless Argentine great handing his jersey to midfielder Cameron Devlin and embracing the fringe Socceroo

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Dec 2022, 07:56 AM
    Updated : 6 Dec 2022, 07:56 AM

    Australia midfielder Cameron Devlin did not play a minute of the World Cup but left Qatar with one of its biggest prizes after exchanging jerseys with Argentina's Lionel Messi after their round of 16 match.

    Devlin, who plays for Heart of Midlothian in the Scottish top flight, swooped after the Socceroos were knocked out 2-1, with Argentine talisman Messi scoring a goal in his 1,000th match.

    "I went on (to the pitch) and consoled all the boys first and then shook Messi's hand," Devlin told reporters at Sydney airport after arriving back from Qatar.

    "No one had said anything so I just tried my luck and he said, 'I'll see you inside,' and that's what happened."

    Video shared online shows a shirtless Messi handing his jersey to Devlin and embracing the fringe Socceroo.

    "(I wanted) one of the other boys to have the opportunity first, but no one took it, so I thought why not?" said the 24-year-old Devlin.

    "I don't know if (mine) will be on his wall at home or maybe still on the ground in that changing room but I'm not fussed — it's more that I got his ... I was surprised he even took mine.

    "He definitely wouldn't know who I am, but he's a nice enough bloke and a humble enough bloke to still show that respect."

    Devlin said he would keep Messi's jersey at home and his father was looking after it for him.

    "I don't think he'll let me touch it anymore," he added.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - Japan v Croatia - Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar - Dec 5, 2022 Japan's Maya Yoshida and teammates look dejected after being eliminated from the World Cup REUTERS
    Agony in Qatar again as Samurai Blue fail to find WC nerve
    After seven successive World Cups and four appearances in the last 16, the giants of Asian football still lack what it takes to go the distance
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - Brazil v South Korea - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - Dec 5, 2022 Brazil's Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates
    It's just like watching Brazil
    Animated by a soundtrack of samba drums and rhythmic dancing at Stadium 974, Brazil enjoyed themselves while toying with South Korea
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Fans in Tokyo watch Japan v Croatia - Tokyo, Japan - Dec 6, 2022 Japan fans look dejected at the Bee bar after the penalty shootout as Japan are eliminated from the World Cup
    Fans lament end of Japan's brave run in WC
    Fans in turn clutched at their hair and whelped with joy as they watched Japan open the scoring before an equaliser left the two teams deadlocked
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - Brazil v South Korea - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - Dec 5, 2022 Brazil's Neymar celebrates scoring their second goal
    Neymar feared for his World Cup after ankle injury
    The Brazil forward thanked his fans for their messages of support, adding he felt no pain in his ankle in the match against South Korea

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher