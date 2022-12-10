Martinez replaces Gomez for Argentina's showdown against Netherlands

Argentina have brought back Lisandro Martinez to replace Alejandro Gomez in a tactical switch to their line-up for Friday’s World Cup quarter-final against the Netherlands, who also made a single change to their starting side.

The inclusion of Martinez hints at a cautious approach from coach Lionel Scaloni, who was able to include Rodrigo De Paul after reports in the media, which the midfielder denied, that he had a muscle issue.

But veteran attacker Angel di Maria, who had been a doubt for the match, did not make the line-up for a second successive game, having started all of Argentina’s group encounters but missed the last-16 victory over Australia due to a left thigh injury.