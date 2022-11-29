World Cup 2022: what is the OneLove armband and why did FIFA ban it?

Here is what you need to know about the 'OneLove' armbands that the captains of seven European teams were planning to wear at the Nov 20-Dec 18 World Cup in Qatar:

WHAT DOES THE 'ONELOVE' ARMBAND MEAN?

* The 'OneLove' armbands were originally launched in 2020 as part of an inclusiveness campaign by the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB).

* The KNVB campaign opposes discrimination on the basis of race, skin colour, sexual orientation, culture, faith, nationality, gender, age and "all other forms of discrimination".