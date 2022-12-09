    বাংলা

    Brazil, France favourites entering World Cup quarterfinals

    Brazil are -275 favourites against Croatia (+725) to begin quarterfinal play on Friday

    Abdur Rahim khanAbdur Rahim khan
    Published : 9 Dec 2022, 11:29 AM
    Updated : 9 Dec 2022, 11:29 AM

    Brazil will enter the quarterfinals with the same status as it did to begin the event last month -- as favourites to win its sixth World Cup in Qatar.

    The +350 favourite at BetMGM before group play began, Brazil's odds have shortened to +170 to win it all, with only eight teams remaining. It has also been backed by the most money (23.9) at the sportsbook to win the title and the second-most total bets, at 12.2 percent.

    Brazil is the -275 favourite against Croatia (+725) to begin quarterfinal play on Friday.

    The second match will pit the Netherlands against Argentina, which opened the tournament as the second betting favourite. After Lionel Messi's side lost its first group game, Argentina has reeled off three consecutive victories and is +600 along with England and Portugal to win the World Cup.

    Argentina is BetMGM's biggest liability among teams who are still in the competition, having drawn 14.0 percent of the tickets and 18.1 percent of the handle.

    The second shortest odds to win it all belong to defending champion France. After opening the tournament at +700, France's odds have shortened to +400, with Kylian Mbappe's team showing dominating form in all but a meaningless loss in its final group game.

    France is the second biggest liability remaining at BetMGM, having been backed by 11.8 percent of the winning bets and 10.4 percent of the money.

    Brazil is the +175 tournament favourite at DraftKings, followed by France (+400), Argentina (+500), and Portugal and England at +600.

    World Cup Winner Odds (BetMGM)

    Brazil (+170)

    France (+400)

    England (+600)

    Argentina (+600)

    Portugal (+600)

    Netherlands (+1400)

    Croatia (+3300)

    Morocco (+3300)

    Mbappe is the leading scorer at the World Cup with five goals. That's two more than Messi and a host of others with three, and it has Mbappe as the clear favourite to win the Golden Boot as the event's leading scorer.
     
    Golden Boot Odds
     
    Kylian Mbappe, France (-190)
     
    Richarlison, Brazil (+700)
     
    Lionel Messi, Argentina (+900)
     
    Olivier Giroud, France (+1800)
     
    Goncalo Ramos, Portugal (+2000)
     
    Cody Gakpo, Netherlands (+2200)
     
    Marcus Rashford, England (+2500)
     
    Bukayo Saka, England (+3300)
     
    Julian Alvarez, Portugal (+4000)

    Qatar World Cup
    RELATED STORIES
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Argentina Training - Qatar University Training Site 3, Doha, Qatar - Dec 8, 2022 Argentina's Lionel Messi during training
    Argentina had toughest route to WC final in 1990: Gracenote study
    The study showed that Argentina had only a 3% chance of beating Brazil, Yugoslavia and hosts Italy in the 1990 tournament, when they reached the final and lost to West Germany
    Lionel Messi (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo
    Messi or Ronaldo? Football's hottest debate rages on in Qatar
    Both are playing at their fifth World Cup but neither has yet won the trophy. This may be their last chance to achieve it
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Portugal Training - Al Shahaniya SC Training Facilities, Al-Shahaniya, Qatar - Dec 8, 2022. Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during training
    Ronaldo is an 'exceptional player': Ancelotti
    'Ronaldo probably still feels in his 20s because he's fine, he's got the answers he's looking for in his body,' the Real Madrid coach tells Italian media
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - Portugal v Switzerland - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 6, 2022 Portugal's Goncalo Ramos celebrates scoring their fifth goal and his hat-trick
    Portugal's Ramos faces tough test from wily Saiss
    Morocco have conceded only one goal in four matches - an own goal against Canada - so the Portugal forward will need to be at his sharpest to continue his dream start

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher