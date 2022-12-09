Brazil, France favourites entering World Cup quarterfinals

Brazil will enter the quarterfinals with the same status as it did to begin the event last month -- as favourites to win its sixth World Cup in Qatar.

The +350 favourite at BetMGM before group play began, Brazil's odds have shortened to +170 to win it all, with only eight teams remaining. It has also been backed by the most money (23.9) at the sportsbook to win the title and the second-most total bets, at 12.2 percent.

Brazil is the -275 favourite against Croatia (+725) to begin quarterfinal play on Friday.

The second match will pit the Netherlands against Argentina, which opened the tournament as the second betting favourite. After Lionel Messi's side lost its first group game, Argentina has reeled off three consecutive victories and is +600 along with England and Portugal to win the World Cup.