Scaloni heads into final as the coach who made Messi and Argentina smile again

Lionel Messi will deservedly hog the spotlight when Argentina face France in Sunday's World Cup final, yet the potential pinnacle of his glorious career could have passed him by were it not for his manager Lionel Scaloni.

Scaloni has scripted one of the most fascinating stories in South American football in the last few years, having been plucked from coaching obscurity and taken an Argentina side that were in disarray to the brink of greatness.

When the Argentinian FA (AFA) made under-17 coach Scaloni the interim manager of their national side in August 2018, they were in dire straits and struggling to find a prominent name that wanted to take on the role after another World Cup debacle.

They were heartbroken after being knocked-out by France in the last 16 after a 4-3 defeat, with their talisman Messi having announced his international retirement.

A former player, Scaloni was 40 and had no previous experience as a head-coach.

After retiring from professional football in 2015, he joined Jorge Sampaoli's coaching staff as an assistant at Sevilla in 2016. He followed him when Sampaoli made the move to Argentina and was on the staff at Russia 2018.