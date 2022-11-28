Spain will play to win against Japan, Luis Enrique says

Spain will not take Japan lightly and will play to win despite leading World Cup Group E following their 1-1 draw against Germany on Sunday, coach Luis Enrique said.

"There was a strange feeling in the changing room because we had the opportunity to beat Germany and we let it slip through our hands and that was a shame," Luis Enrique told a news conference.

"But we have to think that we are at the top of the so-called Group of Death and we have to stay positive.