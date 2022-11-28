    বাংলা

    Spain will play to win against Japan, Luis Enrique says

    Enrique says that they have to think that they are at the top of the so-called Group of Death and have to stay positive

    Reuters
    Published : 28 Nov 2022, 04:12 AM
    Updated : 28 Nov 2022, 04:12 AM

    Spain will not take Japan lightly and will play to win despite leading World Cup Group E following their 1-1 draw against Germany on Sunday, coach Luis Enrique said.

    "There was a strange feeling in the changing room because we had the opportunity to beat Germany and we let it slip through our hands and that was a shame," Luis Enrique told a news conference.

    "But we have to think that we are at the top of the so-called Group of Death and we have to stay positive.

    "A draw against Japan on Thursday would probably send us through to knock-outs but we will not speculate. We will use our full strength and go for the win to secure the top in the group standings."

    Spain were arguably the better side during most of the match on Sunday and took a 67th minute lead. But the Germans snatched an 83rd minute equaliser through Niclas Fuellkrug to deny Luis Enrique's team a second straight win after their 7-0 demolition of Costa Rica.

    They top the Group E standings with four points and now need only a draw in their final game against Japan to progress. A win would send them through to the knockout round in first place.

    Germany, who lost 2-1 in their opener against Japan, are bottom of the table on one point. They need to win against Costa Rica on Thursday and their hopes then depend on Japan losing. If Japan draw it would come down to goal difference or goals scored by Germany and Japan.

    "Germany should not think about our game, they should focus on Costa Rica first because we are in the World Cup and every rival has their own quality," Luis Enrique said.

    "We lacked finesse and freshness throughout the match against Germany, lacked a little peace of mind."

    "But we have a say in our changing room that pressure is a privilege. So we will deal with that naturally. If we want to play seven games (until the final) we need to give our best."

    RELATED STORIES
    Germany keep World Cup hopes alive after 1-1 draw with Spain
    Germany keep WC hopes alive after draw with Spain
    The result leaves Germany facing a must-win match against Costa Rica in four days' time
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Japan v Costa Rica - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 27, 2022 Costa Rica coach Luis Fernando Suarez with players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
    Very much alive: Costa Rica coach
    Costa Rica claimed a surprise 1-0 victory in Group E at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, putting a huge dent in Japan's hopes of reaching the last 16
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Japan v Costa Rica - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 27, 2022 Japan's Yuto Nagatomo teammates applaud fans after the match REUTERS/Issei Kato
    Japan seek to slay another WC giant in Spain decider
    The four-time Asian champions, who stunned Germany with a 2-1 win in their Group E opener, spurned a perfect chance to advance to the next phase
    Croatia show quality to dispatch Canada 4-1
    Croatia show quality to dispatch Canada 4-1
    Alphonso Davies became the first Canadian man to score a goal at a World Cup when he beat Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic in the second minute

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher