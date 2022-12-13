    বাংলা

    Rabiot, Upamecano doubtful for France clash against Morocco

    Centre back Upamecano and Rabiot, who suffer from a cold, are on light training indoors, the French federation (FFF) said

    Reuters
    Published : 13 Dec 2022, 04:17 PM
    Updated : 13 Dec 2022, 04:17 PM

    Defender Dayot Upamecano and midfielder Adrien Rabiot are both doubtful for Wednesday's World Cup semi-final against Morocco after missing collective training on Tuesday.

    Upamecano had already missed Monday's training session.

    Should they be ruled out, Ibrahima Konate would start at centre back while Youssouf Fofana would be expected to be alongside Antoine Griezmann and Aurelien Tchouameni in midfield.

