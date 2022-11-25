Amidst the circus, Ronaldo proves ringmaster yet again

Booted out by his beloved Manchester United, suspended by the Football Association and deemed over the hill by many, Cristiano Ronaldo answered everything in the best possible fashion with another record-breaking display on Thursday.

Just another week then in the glittering career of the 37-year-old Portugal talisman who attracts plaudits and criticism like no other player in the history of the game.

Two days after Manchester United abruptly ended his second stint at Old Trafford following his scathing criticism of the club, Ronaldo took out his frustration on Ghana as Portugal opened their World Cup campaign with a nervy 3-2 victory.

There had been talk that circus surrounding the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was distracting Fernando Santos's squad.

After all, it is hardly ideal when your captain turns up in Qatar in the middle of a very public divorce with his club who he accused of betrayal.

Come game time on Thursday in Doha's 974 Stadium partly constructed with old shipping containers, Ronaldo showed that at 37 he retains the magical knack of delivering when it matters.