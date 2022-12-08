Brazil's dancing about happiness, not disrespect: Vinicius Jr

Brazil's Vinicius Jr said they would not stop dancing to celebrate goals at the World Cup as it was an expression of happiness that was part of Brazilian culture.

Brazil thrashed South Korea 4-1 in their World Cup last-16 match on Monday, but it was not just their footballing masterclass that caught the eye.

Brazil's dancing celebrations as the goals flew in sparked criticism from pundits like former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane, who felt it was 'disrespectful', which generated a viral discussion online.

"Sure, some love to complain when they see other people's happiness and we Brazilians are a joyful people, so it will always bother," Vinicius told a news conference on Wednesday.

"The goal is the most important moment in football, in a World Cup it is even more important so it's a moment of joy not only for us, players, but for our entire country.

"We still have many celebrations ready, so we need to keep playing better, winning games and stay joyful in the process.

"We need to stay calm and focus because there are more people with us than against us."