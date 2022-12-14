Security guard at Lusail World Cup stadium dies after serious fall

A security guard at the World Cup's Lusail Stadium in Qatar died on Tuesday after suffering a serious fall while on duty, tournament organisers the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, said on Wednesday.

The statement said John Njau Kibue suffered the fall on Dec 10. It added that medical teams immediately attended the scene and provided emergency treatment before he was transferred to Hamad Medical Hospital's intensive care unit via ambulance.

CNN reported he was from Kenya and aged 24.