Messi gives Argentina 1-0 halftime lead over Australia

Lionel Messi gave Argentina a 1-0 halftime lead over Australia in their last-16 match on Saturday to give the twice World Cup winners the upper hand as they seek a quarter-final spot.
Messi slotted home from just inside the area beyond the reach of goalkeeper Mat Ryan after 35 minutes of a scrappy first half with the only shot on target in the game so far.
The goal from Messi, playing in the 1,000th match of his career, put Argentina on course for a clash with Netherlands.
Argentina replaced striker Angel Di Maria with Alejandro Gomez alongside Messi and Julian Alvarez in attack against Australia.
That was coach Lionel Scaloni's only change in the starting lineup from the last game against Poland. Di Maria, who was injured in that match, did, however, keep a place on the bench.
Australia also made one change to the side that beat Denmark in their last outing, bringing Keanu Baccus into midfield for Craig Goodwin, who scored their first goal of the tournament against France.
Coach Graham Arnold stuck with Milos Degenek at right back after having also rotated Nathaniel Atkinson and Fran Karacic there in the three group games.
Teams:
Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo De Paul, Marcos Acuna, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Alejandro Gomez, Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi (c)
Australia: Mat Ryan (c), Milos Degenek, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Aziz Behich, Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Riley McGree, Keanu Baccus, Mathew Leckie, Mitchell Duke.