Aussie grit blunts Tunisia's attack in vital win

A prankster, presumably with Tunisian allegiance, changed the north African country's World Cup page on Wikipedia to insert a 5-0 victory over Australia before their Group D match had even kicked off on Saturday.

What the culprit failed to take into account though was a superbly drilled Australian side that defended as if their lives depended on it to preserve a priceless 1-0 victory that gives them real hope of reaching the last 16.

With world champions France and Denmark favourites to progress from the group, both Tunisia and Australia would have targeted their clash in the Al Janoub Stadium as a must-win game.

But Australia edged the tactical battle in the first half to deny Tunisia's technicians the time on the ball they required and then, in the second half as Tunisia threw caution to the wind, Graham Arnold's side withstood the siege admirably.

No-one epitomised Australia's defensive grit more than 24-year-old Stoke City defender Harry Souttar, who made a sublime goal-saving tackle before halftime and numerous crunching tackles late on as Tunisia poured forward.