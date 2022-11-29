Australia can emulate 2006 team and make last 16, says Lazaridis

"I personally had Denmark as my outside hope of the tournament that was going to do well. And they still may do you know, they've got a great side, Christian Eriksen is an unbelievable player," Lazaridis said.

"And certainly, they're capable of going long into the competition, but they find themselves in a position that I don't think they expected, having to go against Australia and win."

They might be lacking the raw talent of the 2006 squad, said Lazaridis, who played for West Ham United and Birmingham City in England, but the current squad can make up for it with the organisation that has got them this far.

"We know that Denmark is going to have to go forward and be more attacking they need to win, so they need a goal, so that allows us to play on the break. And obviously, the tactics will be to frustrate Denmark for as long as possible," he said.

Just before the fans disperse to go sightseeing in Doha, the tour leader tells them that getting tickets for the last 16 if they qualify won't be a problem.

"Can we get through the next round? There's every chance now, there really is a belief," Lazaridis said.