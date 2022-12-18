    বাংলা

    All France players start training ahead of World Cup final

    Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate and Kingsley Coman were present at the start of Saturday's session on the eve of the World Cup final clash against Argentina

    Reuters
    Published : 17 Dec 2022, 07:58 PM
    Updated : 17 Dec 2022, 07:58 PM

    France's Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate and Kingsley Coman, who missed training on Friday with a virus, were present at the start of Saturday's session on the eve of the World Cup final clash against Argentina. 

    The three players started the session, which was open to the media in the first 15 minutes. 

    Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni and left back Theo Hernandez, who also missed training on Friday because of knocks to heir hip and knee respectively, were also on the pitch with the rest of the squad.

    Qatar World Cup
