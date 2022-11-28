Mexican boxer Alvarez fumes at Messi celebration video after beating Mexico

Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez issued a thinly-veiled threat to Lionel Messi on Monday after he took offence at a dressing-room video appearing to show the Argentine forward nudge away a Mexican jersey with his foot after their World Cup win over "El Tri".

"Have you seen Messi cleaning the floor with our jersey and flag?" Alvarez wrote on Monday on his Twitter account, which has 2.2 million followers.

"He should ask to God that I don't find him!" Alvarez added in another Tweet accompanied by two fist emojis, an enraged red face and a flame.