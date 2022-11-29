Arab football fans unite after surprise wins in Qatar

Victories against the odds by Arab teams competing at the Middle East's first World Cup have inspired their supporters, bringing a rare sense of optimism and unity for fans from the Gulf to the Atlantic Ocean.

Saudi Arabia delivered the early shock of the tournament, defeating two-times World Cup champions Argentina, and Morocco then overcame second-ranked team Belgium - roared on by the vast majority of fans at both matches in the Gulf state of Qatar.

With one match each left to play in their groups, both teams remain in strong contention to reach the knockout stage of the competition, the first time two Arab countries would have reached that far.