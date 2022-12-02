Careless Spain get reality check from Japan

It looked like business as usual for Spain in their final World Cup Group E game against Japan as they dominated possession, notched an early goal and looked set to advance as group winners despite making five changes to their side.

By the end, however, their credentials as one of the favourites in Qatar had been stretched to the limit by Japan's remarkable 2-1 win and they were fortunate to join the Samurai Blue in the last 16 by virtue of a superior goal difference to Germany.

Spain put on a first-half possession clinic reminiscent of their dominant sides that conquered Europe and the world, with Alvaro Morata heading his third goal of the tournament after 11 minutes.