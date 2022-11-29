Denmark goal drought is no joke for Hjulmand

So desperate is Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand to see his team break out of a World Cup scoring drought that he joked he might have to ask to borrow Norwegian striker Erling Haaland.

While that produced a good laugh Denmark's scoring issues are no joke as they prepare for a Group D showdown with Australia on Wednesday needing nothing less than a win over the Socceroos to keep alive any hope of advancing to the last 16.

The high-powered Danish attack which produced 30 goals in 10 World Cup qualifiers has sputtered in Qatar, finding the back of the net just once and that score coming courtesy of defender Andreas Christensen in a 2-1 loss to France.