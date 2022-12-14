Argentines immortalise Messi's jibe at beaten Dutch

Argentine football fans are printing on T-shirts, mugs and even their bodies a cheeky phrase by captain Lionel Messi in the heated aftermath of their World Cup win over the Netherlands.

In a post-match interview after the tempestuous quarter-final, which Argentina won on penalties, a fired-up Messi glowered at nearby Dutch striker Wout Weghorst, asking: "What are you looking at, fool? Clear off, fool, clear off."

The flash of anger from the usually taciturn Argentine captain, who also cupped his ears at Dutch coach Louis van Gaal after scoring a penalty, has delighted many of his fans.