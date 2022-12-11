    বাংলা

    Croatia in the way of Argentina's dream of a World Cup final spot

    With no players suspended and no injury concerns following the return of defender Borna Sosa, Zlatko Dalic's team is brimming with confidence and ready for more

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Dec 2022, 09:36 AM
    Updated : 11 Dec 2022, 09:36 AM

    Argentina, led by superstar Lionel Messi, came into the World Cup as one of the favourites but they face a big roadblock in the semi-final on Tuesday with 2018 runners-up Croatia, who proved too much for the other title contenders, Brazil.

    The Croats stunned the tournament favourites in the quarter-finals with a vintage performance, after going a goal down in extra-time but digging deep to bounce back and force a penalty shootout that they ended up winning.

    While their elimination of the five-time world champions was largely unexpected given Brazil's form, it was still a classic Croatian achievement.

    With a never-say-die attitude, even when the odds were stacked heavily against them, disciplined Croatia are now deservedly in their second straight World Cup semi-final, and underestimating them would come at Argentina's risk.

    Playmaker Luka Modric has been their driving force at the age of 37, a motivation for everyone else in the squad.

    With no players suspended and no injury concerns following the return of defender Borna Sosa, Zlatko Dalic's team is brimming with confidence and ready for more.

    Super-sub Bruno Petkovic, who scored the equaliser against Brazil, could earn back his starting spot over Andrej Kramaric while Mario Pasalic is expected to keep his in attack.

    The Argentines, looking for their first World Cup title since Diego Maradona's 1986 team, have their work cut out.

    Defenders Marcos Acuna, a starter, and Gonzalo Montiel are suspended because of bookings, limiting coach Lionel Scaloni's options at the back.

    Nicolas Tagliafico could come on to replace the former but it will be a less attacking formation, with wingback Acuna having added more spark to the team.

    MISSING TITLE

    A question mark also hangs over veteran Angel Di Maria and his fitness, with the 34-year-old having largely been used as a substitute in the tournament despite recovering from injury.

    Messi, at 35, playing likely his last World Cup, is desperate to land the one major title missing from his extensive collection but he is also carrying the weight of the nation on his shoulders.

    The comparison with Maradona for the title of the greatest Argentine player of all time cannot be complete without a world title, which the late Maradona won almost single-handedly 36 years ago.

    They almost did not make the semi-finals after the Dutch came from 2-0 down to score twice late in the game and force extra time and penalties in a bad-tempered encounter.

    A repeat of a shootout, this time against mentally tough Croatia, must be a terrifying prospect for Scaloni's men even though keeper Emiliano Martinez rose to the occasion against the Netherlands, saving two spot kicks.

    Croatia came through two shootouts and extra-time to reach the 2018 final before losing to France and have gone to penalties in both their knockout stage matches in Qatar to boast a 4-0 perfect record. Based on that statistic, another one against Argentina would most likely carry them into the final.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - England v France - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 10, 2022 France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates their second goal with Antoine Griezmann and Theo Hernandez
    As Mbappe takes back seat, old guard drives France on
    Lloris, Griezmann and Giroud were all influential in the quarter-final match against England, keeping Les Bleus on track for retaining the trophy
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - England v France - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 10, 2022 England players pose for a team group photo before the match
    England's future is bright despite painful WC exit
    The future of the Three Lions is bright with a new generations of players like Saka, Foden and Bellingham lighting up the tournament
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Fans in Lisbon watch Morocco v Portugal - Lisbon, Portugal - Dec 10, 2022 Fans react as they watch the match
    Portugal fans plunge into sadness after World Cup elimination
    Asked if the result could have been different if Ronaldo had played from the beginning of the game, a Portuguese fan said 'it wouldn't have mattered'
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - England v France - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - Dec 11, 2022 England's Harry Kane and manager Gareth Southgate look dejected after the match as England are eliminated from the World Cup
    Kane will come back stronger after penalty miss: England
    The forward scored England's first goal with a 54th minute penalty but blasted the ball over the bar when presented with a second chance

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher