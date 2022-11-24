Russia team wish Serbia 'brothers' good luck for Brazil game

"Good luck at the World Cup. We believe in your success brothers," the Russian team, who were not allowed to take their place in a qualifying playoff because of a FIFA ban over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, wrote on their social media accounts.

At the Lusail stadium, some Serbia fans are expected to carry Russian flags.

According to regulations, they are allowed to do so, but none of the flags can bear Russian military symbols.

Flags have been thoroughly checked at the Qatar World Cup, which started last Sunday.