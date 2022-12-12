Algerians cheer for Morocco's World Cup exploits despite tough ties

Morocco's World Cup heroics have won it support from across Africa and the Arab world, but in its neighbour and geopolitical rival Algeria, things are a little more complicated.

The Atlas Lions have become the first African or Arab team to reach a World Cup semi-final after knocking out a procession of higher-ranked European teams, winning accolades from Dakar to Dubai.

Many ordinary Algerians have also cheered their neighbour's success, whether in a genuine spirit of North African solidarity or from the universal instinct of soccer fans around the world to seek a share in sporting glory.

"I feel like I must support Morocco - neighbours, brothers and Muslims," said Mehdi Belkassam, 25, a kebab seller in Algiers.

But after years of icy relations and a long, difficult history marked by recriminations, Algeria's government has ignored Morocco's soccer exploits this winter, with television channels even censoring some of the team's victories.