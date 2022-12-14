Morocco targets diplomatic goals after World Cup run

Morocco has expanded ties with other African football federations in recent years, helping with training or offering stadiums for World Cup qualifying matches to those in conflict, all of it aimed at widening its influence in Africa and beyond.



The immediate goal may be winning support for hosting football tournaments, but foreign policy professor Atik Essaid said soft power tactics were also part of Rabat's bid to win backers in the Western Sahara dispute, underlying much of its diplomacy.



Essaid, who works at Hassan II university in Casablanca, described sporting success as "a means of popular diplomacy".



DIPLOMATIC TOOLBOX



The African Union recognised Western Sahara as a member in 1984 - when it was called the Organisation of African Unity - prompting Morocco to quit. It rejoined in 2017 and has been deepening ties across the continent since then.



Morocco, one of Africa's most industrialised economies with close ties to the European market, has used trade as a major diplomatic tool. State-owned OCP, one of the world's biggest fertiliser producers, has invested in projects across Africa, along with Moroccan banks and other companies.



Rabat has offered visa-free entry for citizens of some African states and has brought thousands of West Africa religious students to study at seminaries linked to Sufi Muslim shrines that have a big regional following.



"Morocco has a comprehensive African policy combining economic, cultural, humanitarian, security and religious dimensions," said a former Moroccan diplomat said.