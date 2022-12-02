Martinez stands down as Belgium coach after World Cup exit

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez stepped down on Thursday following his side’s World Cup first-round exit, saying he had made the decision to end his six-year tenure some time ago and would have left even if they had been crowned champions.

"This was my last game as coach of the national team. That's emotional," he said. "I can't go on. I said goodbye to the players and staff. I was going to stop anyway - whatever happened.

"Even if we had become world champions. I made that decision before the World Cup."

It ends a long spell in charge of the side in which he took them to number one in the world rankings and third place at the World Cup in Russia.

Belgium missed numerous opportunities to score the goal against Croatia that would have taken them through to the knockout stages, but had to settle for a 0-0 draw and third place in the pool behind Morocco and Croatia.