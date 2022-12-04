Argentina's route to World Cup final explained

Argentina are bidding to win a third World Cup title at the Nov 20-Dec 18 tournament in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about their route to the final:

HOW DID ARGENTINA QUALIFY FOR THE ROUND OF 16?

* The top two in each World Cup group advance to the last 16. The knockout rounds, which began on Saturday, feature one-off matches, which can go to extra time and penalties to decide the winners.

* Argentina recovered from their shock defeat to Saudi Arabia with back-to-back wins over Mexico and Poland to finish as winners of Group C.