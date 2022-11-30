Middle of nowhere: Desert complex makes World Cup affordable for some

For tens of thousands of World Cup fans, home base in Qatar is a concrete complex on the edge of the desert, next to a slaughterhouse and a set of high-voltage electrical wires.

Barwa Barahat al Janoub, a two-hour metro and bus journey from the farthest stadiums, lies in stark contrast to the glitzy opening ceremony put on by the wealthy Gulf state but, at $84 a night, it's the most affordable accommodation in Qatar.

The new complex, which features 1,404 clusters of three-storey buildings laid out in a grid of narrow streets, was designed to house some 67,000 low-income workers - a group that makes up the majority of Qatar's 3 million population - who are expected to move in some time after the World Cup.

"You get what you pay (for) and we pay very little," Emiliano Carrascal from Argentina said as he sat on the sidewalk tucking into a plate of biryani from a restaurant newly-opened to cater for the influx of visitors.